Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Announces Partnership With Esports Entertainment Group: What Investors Need To Know

The stock price of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) increased by over 16% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ: HOFV) – the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls – increased by over 16% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Hall of Fame Resort and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL), a full-stack esports and online gambling company driven by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports announcing a partnership that will bring esports to Hall of Fame Village.