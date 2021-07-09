Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Announces Partnership With Esports Entertainment Group: What Investors Need To Know
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment (NASDAQ: HOFV) announced an agreement Friday with Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL). What Happened: The esports entertainment and online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group will bring esports to Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment’s Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI).www.benzinga.com
