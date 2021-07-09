Cancel
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Adult Man Pretending to be Teenager Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charges

Miami, Florida – A Palm Beach Gardens, Florida adult who enticed minor girls into sending him sexually explicit pictures of themselves by, among other things, pretending to be a teenager during online chats has pled guilty in federal court in West Palm Beach to production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.  

According to court records:

  • Beginning in 2008, Dwight Castaldi, 45, communicated with girls as young as 13 on a social networking website. 
  • Castaldi told the girls he was a teenager and sent the victims pictures of an unknown young man, falsely claiming they were pictures of him.
  •  After promising each girl an exclusive relationship during chats, Castaldi convinced the minors to take sexually explicit pictures of themselves and send the images to him. 
  • Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Castaldi’s Palm Beach County home in 2018.  
  • They found several electronic devices containing hundreds of videos and photographs of child exploitation material and evidence of Castaldi communicating with others about it.  

Castaldi’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 20, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith.  Castaldi faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life.  

Castaldi recently completed a three-year sentence in California on separate charges for similar conduct of enticing a 13-year-old girl using the internet.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of FBI Miami announced the guilty plea.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

