Dovetail Games’ Train Sim World 2 is one of the latest entries in the long-running subgenre of train simulators. As such, the developers take a lot of pride in offering a defining level of realism in terms of both mechanics, features, and graphical capabilities. In fact, a lot of these features are attributed to the capabilities of Unreal Engine. Just recently, we got the chance to conduct an interview with some of the devs behind the upcoming Cane Creek expansion for Train Sim World 2 — a route based in a rugged part of Utah, US. This provided the chance for the experts to explain some of what goes into the production of such an elaborate project with the intent to recreate a real-life location in “game” form.