Medical & Biotech

Noting Delta Variant, Pfizer/BioNTech Plan to Ask FDA for Booster Shot EUA

biospace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech report a plan to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for third booster shots for their COVID-19 vaccine. The two companies cited initial data from a clinical trial that showed a booster dose given six months after the second dose had a consistent tolerability profile while still creating high immune responses against the Wuhan wildtype strain and the Beta (South African) variant. Those immune titers were five to 10 times higher than those observed after the two primary doses.

