Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Barbie Movie: Everything We Know

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Between The Lego Movie and Transformers, it's crazy we haven't gotten a feature film about the most famous toy in the world: Barbie. Sure, there are a number of animated movies and series, but no one's yet tapped the box office potential of bringing Barbie to life…unless you count Life-Size, which I kind of do.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Diablo Cody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#The Lego Movie#Transformers#Coscreenwriters#British Vogue#White Noise For Netflix#Leavesden Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Now On Netflix

Bruce Willis and sci-fi have combined to deliver several great movies over the decades including 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and Looper, but we’re obviously not going to get anything up to those sort of standards during the actor’s continued drive to star in as many VOD genre films as humanly possible.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

5 Robert Pattinson Movies Just Hit Netflix

Robert Pattinson is an acclaimed actor that’s demonstrated impressive range and versatility in a number of independent projects over the last decade, and recently signed a huge first-look deal with Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max to develop and produce content for the big and small screens, so he’s clearly a name with a lot of value in the industry.
MoviesStarTrek.com

Everything We Know About the Untitled Star Trek Project

Matt Shakman, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work directing WandaVision, is beaming into the Star Trek universe. He'll be directing the upcoming Untitled Star Trek Project for Paramount Pictures, with a script written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson. J.J. Abrams, who helmed both Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness and produced Star Trek Beyond, will be returning as a producer.
TV SeriesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and everything else we know

The Witcher season 2 is almost here: It'll be on Netflix in December, two years after the first season premiered. Production of The Witcher season 2 was slowed down by Covid-19 precautions, but the Netflix show managed to wrap up filming in April 2021 and is now "deep" into post-production, with a December 17, 2021 release date.
MoviesNewsweek

'The French Dispatch': Everything to Know About Wes Anderson's Movie

Wes Anderson has brought his troupe of actors back together for his latest film, The French Dispatch. This time, some young actors have been added to the group, including Alex Lawther and Timothée Chalamet, the latter of whom turned heads with his Cannes Film Festival attire. Anderson has also brought...
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

What We Know About Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Live-Action Barbie Film

Margot Robbie will officially play Barbie in an upcoming live-action film that Warner Bros. and Mattel announced in 2019. The Oscar-nominated actress will also coproduce the movie under her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside husband Tom Ackerley and producer Josey McNamara. This project will mark the first live-action film from the...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Hallmark Is Releasing One Original Holiday Movie for Christmas in July! Here's Everything We Know About Crashing Through the Snow

It’s never too early for Christmas. This seems to be a mantra for Hallmark Channel. They start their Countdown to Christmas holiday movies in October as well as featuring weekly Christmas movies year round. During the month of July both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have holiday movie marathons including the premiere of a brand-new Christmas movie, Crashing Through the Snow.
MoviesInside the Magic

Everything We Know About ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Marvel fans have waited a long, long time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now that the long delayed Marvel movie was finally given an official release date of May 5, 2023 — almost six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) premiered in theaters — plot details and rumors are beginning to emerge from Marvel Studios.
TV SeriesVice

Everything we know about American Horror Stories

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of the twisted camp TV series American Horror Story. However, before season 10 airs later this summer, a new trailer has dropped for the spin-off show American Horror Stories, set to premiere next week, on 15 July. With sixteen hour-long episodes, the show will bring new horrors, places and characters to the universe as well as the return of the most sinister aspects of the franchise’s lore. We also have the debut of Kaia Gerber whose character promises to be queer and sinister, and Paris Jackson in her return to the genre after Scream (2019). As we gear up for a summer of horror, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories. Where you can watch it, who’s in it, and, most importantly, is Sarah Paulson returning?
MoviesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warner Bros. Turned Down a ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel With Chadwick Boseman

L.A. Confidential remains one of the most acclaimed films of the late 1990s. It won two Academy Awards — for screenwriters Curtis Hanson and Brian Helgeland, and supporting actress Kim Basinger — and became a staple on home video and cable. Around the time of its release, an attempt was made to carry on the story in a TV show, but the 1999 pilot for the series (which starred Kiefer Sutherland) did not get picked up for a series. James Ellroy, who wrote the L.A. Confidential novel, had previously written a sequel, called White Jazz, in 1992. But if you wanted to see more of the characters on the big screen, you were out of luck.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 19

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, July 19 is overwhelmingly dominated by the Twilight movies, with all five movies in the saga having found their way into the ranking. But Gunpowder Milkshake, a shoot-em-up and kick-em-down movie starring Karen Gillan as a female assassin, remains at No. 2, while the third and final movie in the Fear Street trilogy, Fear Street: 1666, comes at No. 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy