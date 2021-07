It’s anyone’s series now. With the series even at 2-2 and the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-game win streak, the Phoenix Suns must find a way to dig deep and pull out a win on their home court tonight in Game 5. Can Chris Paul find a cure for the turnover bug? Will Devin Booker start filling it up from deep again? If Phoenix want to earn a title, they will have to find a way to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and their teammates tonight at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Game 5 tips off on Saturday, July 17 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ABC.