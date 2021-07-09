People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter 20 years of service to Robertson Ryan Gary Burton, Chief Operating Officer, is passing on the baton. Dan Lau, VP of Operations, has assumed the COO role. Gary will stay on as Exec. Vice President. In 2014 Dan joined RRA as the Insurance Placement Manger. He has always taken on new projects and roles and is eager to lead positive change and measurable growth in the agency. In January 2019 he was promoted to VP of Operations and in July 2021 was promoted again to COO. Dan serves on the Executive Leadership Team and is responsible for insurance carrier and agent relations, agency technology and overall firm operations and advancement. He will now champion Robertson Ryan's continued growth as a Top 100 US Insurance Agency. Since 2011 Dan has been actively involved in serving and giving back to the independent agency network through the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (IIAW). He is on their Board of Directors and is Past Chair of the Emerging Leaders Committee.

