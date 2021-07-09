Cancel
Video Games

Activision taking action against Call of Duty: Warzone cheat that uses machine learning

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War cheat that uses machine learning is on the rise, but Activision might already be taking action against it. Earlier this week, Eurogamer first reported that a cheat using machine learning had made its way onto the market. This cheat was available for users to purchase, promoted through multiple YouTube videos, and took advantage of capture cards on PC to learn from and react to enemy players, effectively giving the user an unfair machine-enabled advantage against other players.

