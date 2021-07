Square Inc. plans to deepen its involvement in the world of bitcoin with a new business area, according to Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. Square will be adding a business that's "focused on building an open-developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services," he announced in a Thursday afternoon tweet. The main focus of the business will be bitcoin , he added. Square has invested in bitcoin and Dorsey has talked about other ways the company would get involved, including sharing that Square would build a hardware wallet. Square shares are up 0.7% in after-hours trading Thursday.