A disturbing case of road rage was caught on camera in Long Beach. A driver says after a fender bender, the man he accidentally hit pulled him out of his car and attacked him. The victim, Rafael Gonzalez Ayala, says he called for help but the other driver was long gone when police arrived. The attack happened on May 6 at about 6:32 p.m. in the 700 block of West Willow Street.