Brinson Paolini’s pro golf career has taken him all over the world. But he welcomed a recent return home to Virginia Beach.

Since becoming a professional golfer in 2013, Brinson Paolini has been just about everywhere.

The Cox High graduate, who also starred for Duke University, has traversed the globe during his golf career, playing on six different continents. But there’s still something to be said for getting the chance to come back home.

Recently Paolini participated in the GPro Tour championship at Albemarle Plantation in North Carolina, just over an hour away from his parents’ house in Virginia Beach.

“It’s nice to sleep in my own bed,” Paolini said with a laugh.

Paolini tied for 18th in the one-day event Wednesday, scoring a 72 in both rounds for a final score of 144.

Mostly, it’s just been nice to get a chance to golf again. During the pandemic, opportunities dwindled as smaller tours were canceled due to COVID concerns.

“It was tough,” Paolini said. “It made it hard for people in my position. There’s a qualifying school at the end of every year to move up and play higher tours, and basically the tour below the PGA Tour got canceled, so that was really tough because that’s the best opportunity to get ahead.”

During his downtime, Paolini began doing performance coaching at the beginning of the year, providing “mental coaching, on-course strategy, practice strategy — basically everything not technique in golf,” he said. Most of the coaching has been done digitally, over Skype and FaceTime.

“I had some time and I felt like I could help some people, so I got into that,” Paolini said. “Right now, I’m still trying to focus on getting my professional career going, but I’m really enjoying (coaching) on the side. Selfishly, it’s really helped me because a lot of stuff I teach are things that I need to do as well, so it’s been a good thing for me as I’m playing.”

Now things are starting to open back up, with smaller tours up and running again. Paolini, who has spent the last few years playing on and off on the GPRo Tour, plans to play most of the events again in the 2021-22 season. With about a month to go before the next season of the tour gets underway, Paolini will be participating in several Monday qualifiers for other tour events.

Since turning pro, Paolini has spent time on the European Challenge Tour, the Asian Tour and more. His best event was a first-place finish at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in 2013.

“I’ve been really fortunate,” Paolini said. “The first four years I played, I played internationally, and I think I’ve played in over 44 countries now. I’ve been really fortunate to where it’s taken me. ... Through that process, I’ve met a lot of really cool people in all parts of the world.”