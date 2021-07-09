Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Warrants served in Tulsa apartment complex, at least ten people detained

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2wYG_0as7v71000

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police served several search warrants at the Seminole Hills apartment complex near Virgin and Utica.

“The Tulsa police department is very serious about the violent firearm crimes that are happening across the city and we’re doing everything in our power to stop that,” said Lt. Demetrius Treantafeles with the Tulsa Police Department Crime Gun Unit.

He says around 6 a.m. Friday morning Tulsa Police and the Special Operations team served three warrants at the complex.

He says the warrants were part of a joint investigation with the ATF involving ongoing gun-related crimes in Tulsa.

At least ten people were detained but only one person was arrested after they searched the apartments.

Officials were on the scene for about two hours. They said they had such a large presence because of the size of the complex and the type of warrants being served.

©2021 Cox Media Group

