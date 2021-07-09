Cardinals: St. Louis trying to solve pitching depth problem

Nelsony is a former 9th round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2016 MLB Draft, and his big-time bat was what appealed to the Braves. Nelsony has been in AA Mississippi since 2018, and it appeared he was turning a corner in 2019 after hitting .292 with an .827 OPS. However, after no 2020 minor league season, Nelsony has not found his groove. As I mentioned earlier, this is likely a player for cash transaction (if there is any transaction at all), but maybe the Braves will get another prospect in return.