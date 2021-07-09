Cancel
Cardinals: St. Louis trying to solve pitching depth problem

By Robert Murray
Cover picture for the articleThe move to option pitcher Johan Oviedo may seem standard, but it’s the St. Louis Cardinals getting creative to add depth to a depleted rotation. With Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas and now Carlos Martinez all on the injured list with significant injuries, the St. Louis Cardinals need to get creative in finding ways to eat innings without putting more stress on a bullpen that has been overworked to start the first half of the regular season.

