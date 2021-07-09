Officers Catch Up To Stolen Truck
A man out of Clay County is now facing multiple charges following his encounter with police. At around 4am Thursday morning, a Manchester Police Officer alongside a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call of a stolen vehicle on Little Bull Lane. Upon their arrival, both officers began to look for the stolen truck and trailer. During their search, however, the officers were dispatched to another scene on Lipps Branch, where a suspect was seen with the vehicle’s they were looking for.www.q95fm.net
