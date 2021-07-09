DIY Easy Homemade Candles | Project Joy | Better Homes & Gardens

Furniture can make for some of the greatest crafting canvases for epic renovation projects, so we made it a point to seek out 28 of the best DIY chair makeover ideas that you are sure to value. When it comes to making over a chair, it is not so simple as to just slap some paint on it and go. There are a lot of components that come into taking something that is used or simply old and giving it the breath of life, so to speak, so it can go on functioning in your home.