Purdue Pharma Reorganization Gains Support from 15 States

Fifteen states have reached a deal with Purdue Pharma on the company’s bankruptcy organization plan. New Hampshire is not among them. The deal moves the states and company a step closer to a $4.5 billion opioid settlement. Plaintiffs in the case are trying to hold the company and its owners, the Sackler family, responsible for their role in the opioid crisis. Nationally, more than 500,000 people have died from opioid overdoses caused by either prescription or illegal drug use since 1999.