Purdue Pharma Reorganization Gains Support from 15 States
Purdue Pharma's reorganization plan received a shot in the arm as 15 state attorneys general that previously opposed the action are now in support. Citing a filing in U.S. bankruptcy court, The Guardian reported the change of heart came after weeks of intense negotiations. Purdue has been soliciting support for the reorganization following its bankruptcy due to litigation settlements for its role in the opioid crisis. The move by the 15 states attorneys general comes about a month ahead of a court hearing set for Aug. 5.www.biospace.com
