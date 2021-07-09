Anti-tumor agent from the intestine

T cells are a crucial part of the human adaptive immune system. In response to a foreign invader in the body, various subsets of T cells are responsible for several functions that include killing infected cells and secreting signaling molecules called cytokines that tell other immune cells where to go and what to do. Different types of T cells and other immune cells are often characterized by the presence of certain proteins on the cell surface. However, how these proteins affect cell functions and interactions during an immune response is not clear.