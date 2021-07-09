Cancel
Carlinville, IL

Blackburn College Announces Dean's List For Spring 2021

CARLINVILLE, IL - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Area students include: Alton, IL Megan Dees Carrollton, IL Christian Curtner Emily Moran East Alton, IL Dawson Klunk Dylan Klunk Taylor Williams Edwardsville, IL Isaac Garrett Granite City, IL Haley Crider Jerseyville, IL Adam Hickson Founded in 1837, Blackbur Continue Reading

