Blackburn College Announces Dean's List For Spring 2021

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Professor of Chemistry Leah O’Brien, PhD, has won the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) St. Louis Section 2021 Saint Louis Award. She will accept the award Friday, October 1 at a banquet following a spectroscopy-focused research symposium to be held on the SIUE campus. The Saint Louis Award, originally sponsored by Monsanto Co., now Bayer, is presented to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the profession Continue Reading