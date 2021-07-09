Cancel
Economy

Build a model of organizational happiness and well-being

By Entrepreneur en Español
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all seek well-being in every facet of our lives and when the time comes to start the work aspect is no exception, we always want to find a place where our well-being and happiness are taken into account and that allows us to enjoy what we do. It is important to mention that for a company to achieve its objectives, it is essential to provide its collaborators to work in emotional spaces that are in a harmonious, stable and conflict-free state; Therefore, having the necessary tools and methodologies to offer this work environment not only benefits the worker's well-being but also helps the efficient achievement of business objectives.

Martin Seligman
Spain
Economy
Jobs
United Nations
