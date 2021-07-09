Truck Driver Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Activity
A truck driver out of Missouri has agreed to a guilty plea to transporting a southwestern Virginia girl to South Dakota for sexual activity. According to investigators, 33-year-old David Kyle Skaggs, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, routinely stayed with a Lee County woman when passing through the area for work. During one of his visits in 2015, Skaggs offered to take the woman’s 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter on a trip to South Dakota.www.q95fm.net
