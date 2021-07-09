Tennessee Announces Death Of A Former Football Player
The Tennessee football community received heartbreaking news this week involving LaDarrell McNeil. The former Volunteers defensive back passed away at the age of 27. McNeil appeared in 47 games for the Volunteers, racking up 219 total tackles, nine pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. A neck injury kept him out of action for some time, but the Dallas native proved throughout his college career that he was resilient.thespun.com
Comments / 1