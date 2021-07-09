Biden Moves To Restrict Noncompete Agreements, Saying They're Bad For Workers

In one of the Department of Justice’s most important filings since the Biden administration took office, it went AWOL. Determining and advancing the government’s best legal positions is the core of what the DOJ does — to quote its mission statement, its job is “to enforce the law and defend the interests of the United States according to the law.” But late last Friday, the department came up empty: It told the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals it had no legal position to offer.