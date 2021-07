Renasant Bank reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.