Omaha man found guilty in 2017 robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was found guilty Thursday of four charges related to robberies and an incident at an apartment complex, all in 2017. Lonnie L. Perry, 29, was convicted of two counts of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jan. W. Sharp.