Opportunities And Potential Headwinds In Retail

By PYMNTS
 9 days ago
Bloomingdale’s is set to open a small-format store called Bloomie’s in Virginia on the heels of other retailers introducing similar concepts. In earnings, increasing supply chain costs and environmental challenges could bring a deflated fiscal year for Helen of Troy even with consumers’ return to in-store shopping. And, in the economy, retail job openings climbed again in May per new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. All this, Today in Data.

ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
