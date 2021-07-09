Opportunities And Potential Headwinds In Retail
Bloomingdale’s is set to open a small-format store called Bloomie’s in Virginia on the heels of other retailers introducing similar concepts. In earnings, increasing supply chain costs and environmental challenges could bring a deflated fiscal year for Helen of Troy even with consumers’ return to in-store shopping. And, in the economy, retail job openings climbed again in May per new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. All this, Today in Data.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0