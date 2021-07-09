Cancel
"It Will Be Financial Doping" - Javier Tebas Hits Out At Suggestions of Man City and PSG Signing Barcelona Star Lionel Messi

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
Javier Tebas, a known critic of Manchester City and recently a victim to a scathing attack by Pep Guardiola on social media, has vowed that European football must “establish limits,” as he once again accused the Premier League Champions of “financial doping.”

Barcelona’s dire financial situation means that Lionel Messi, who was heavily linked with an extraordinary move to Manchester City last summer, is currently unable to extend his contract with the Catalan club.

The 34 year-old is now technically a free agent, but according to the La Liga President, Manchester City “wouldn't even consider signing Messi,” as he explained that it would be “financial doping” if either Manchester City or PSG signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Javier Tebas has said, “Man City have lost €270M so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi. PSG have had losses, too, so they can't even consider signing Messi. If they do, it will be financial doping. It would be incredible.”

The La Liga President continued his latest unprovoked attack on the finances and ownership of Manchester City and PSG, as he claimed that it was one of “the pending issues in European football.”

Tebas went on to say, “We need to establish limits. Financial doping is damaging football. It's not real money, not generated by clubs. Money not from football causes bad inflation and ruins football.”

“We have to fight against this. This is one of the pending issues in European football. If it's not solved, the game will find itself in a very complicated situation."

