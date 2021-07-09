Vandals Senselessly Damage Public Park Facility - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the vandalism of a public restroom facility at the Dean Saylor Linear Park located in Warwick Township. On 07/08/21 at approximately 1801 hours NLCRPD received a report of a broken pipe inside of the men's bathroom at Dean Saylor Park off Market Street. The responding NLCRPD patrol arrived on scene and found the water line to the men's urinal ripped off the top of the urinal and bent down to the floor. Warwick Township Public Works Department responded and shut the water off. Damages are estimated at approximately $1000.00.