Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Case No. 7242...

Douglas Budget
 9 days ago

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT. RINEHART, ALSO KNOWN AS ) NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF. 1. You are hereby notified that on June 17, 2021, Ovintiv Production, Inc. (“Petitioner”), filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land in the above-named Court seeking a determination of heirship and interests in the real property of Lee Earl Rinehart, also known as Lee E. Rinehart, Deceased, who was a resident of the County of Lake, State of Illinois, and who died on or about September 15, 1987. The Petition seeks to determine the decedent’s heirs upon his death and the right of descent of an overriding royalty interest in State of Wyoming Oil and Gas Lease No. 79-0284, covering the following described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Converse County, WY
Government
County
Converse County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Rinehart#Ovintiv Production#Court#State Of Wyoming#W1 2se1 4#Oram Houghton#Pllc 205 Coffeen Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy