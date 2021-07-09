Case No. 7242...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT. RINEHART, ALSO KNOWN AS ) NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF. 1. You are hereby notified that on June 17, 2021, Ovintiv Production, Inc. (“Petitioner”), filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land in the above-named Court seeking a determination of heirship and interests in the real property of Lee Earl Rinehart, also known as Lee E. Rinehart, Deceased, who was a resident of the County of Lake, State of Illinois, and who died on or about September 15, 1987. The Petition seeks to determine the decedent’s heirs upon his death and the right of descent of an overriding royalty interest in State of Wyoming Oil and Gas Lease No. 79-0284, covering the following described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit: