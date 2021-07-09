Vandals Strike Public Park Facility - Clay Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the vandalism of a public restroom facility at the Hopeland Community Park located in Clay Township. On 07/09/21 at approximately 08:11 hours NLCRPD received a report of a broken pipe inside of the men's bathroom Hopeland Park located at 640 Hopeland Road. The responding NLCRPD patrol arrived on scene and found the water line to the men's room ripped off the sink and other damages to the toilet fixtures in both the men’s and women’s restrooms. Clay Township Public Works Department responded and shut the water off. Damages are estimated at approximately $1000.00.