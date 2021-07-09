Nogueira of East Cambridge Savings Bank featured on American Bankers Association podcast

Cambridge, MA East Cambridge Savings Bank (ECSB) president and CEO Gilda Nogueira was featured in the American Bankers Association (ABA) Banking Journal Podcast. In the half hour interview, Nogueira discussed the arc of her career at the bank, the principles of a mutually-held bank, and the importance of fostering the next generation of leaders in the financial industry. The ABA is a national association representing the interest of the financial services industry. ABA’s podcast features banking executives and influencers and is broadly distributed across popular podcast platforms.