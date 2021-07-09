Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, WY

Notice of Final Payment...

Douglas Budget
 9 days ago

Notice of Final Payment... NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete Bighorn and Shoshone Misc. Improvements Project in accordance with a contract between the City of Douglas and Wayne Coleman Construction, Inc. at PO Box 2440, Mills, WY 82644, and Wayne Coleman Construction is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on August 17th, 2021, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, full and final payment will be made to Wayne Coleman Construction unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633 and received prior to August 17th, 2021. Dated; June 29, 2021.

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Douglas, WY
City
Mills, WY
Mills, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improvements Project#Po Box 2440#N 4th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy