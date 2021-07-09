Notice of Final Payment... NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete Bighorn and Shoshone Misc. Improvements Project in accordance with a contract between the City of Douglas and Wayne Coleman Construction, Inc. at PO Box 2440, Mills, WY 82644, and Wayne Coleman Construction is entitled to final payment. Therefore, on August 17th, 2021, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this notice, full and final payment will be made to Wayne Coleman Construction unless protests to this final payment have been received prior to or on that date. Protests to this final payment may be made in writing to the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633 and received prior to August 17th, 2021. Dated; June 29, 2021.