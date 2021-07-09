Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Suffer Blow In Harry Kane Pursuit As Man United Take 'Pole Position' For Tottenham Star

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

The 28 year-old Tottenham and England forward has established himself as Manchester City's primary target for the striker position, to replace Sergio Aguero this summer after the Argentine joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer in June.

But after Etihad officials saw an opening offer of £100 million rejected by the tough-negotiating Daniel Levy last month, there have been some doubts among fans over the feasibility of getting a deal over the line before the start of the new season.

Even worse so for Manchester City, the latest emerging information is that they no longer lead the race for the player, and that Premier League and city rivals Manchester United are now being labelled as 'in pole position' for the striker.

This is according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claim that following 'behind-the-scenes developments', Manchester United are now in 'pole position' to sign Tottenham's prized asset.

Similar to Manchester City, the Old Trafford club are described as 'pushing hard' for the signing of Harry Kane, and are 'willing to spend big' in order to get him and link the player with fellow England teammates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Confusingly however, Football Insider report that Tottenham have asked Manchester United for £100 million as a cash sum, plus two first-team players in part-exchange for Harry Kane - which is a contrasting stance when it was reported by reliable sources around Manchester City that Tottenham had no interest in up to seven players from the Premier League champions.

While the latest story may seem far-fetched to many given Manchester United's recent outlay on Jadon Sancho, who reportedly made a move to back to England for over £75 million, Manchester City will need to increase their opening offer on finances should they wish to sign the Tottenham star.

City Xtra understand that there is a firm determination at Manchester City to return with a second and improved bid for Harry Kane after the European Championships, however their pursuit of Jack Grealish would be dependent on sales should both players sign for the Etihad club in the coming months.

England take on Italy in the final of the European Championships on Sunday night, and there is a feeling several quarters that negotiations and various talks involving Gareth Southgate's star men will begin shortly after the conclusion of the tournament.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
83
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Manchester City#Argentine#Fc Barcelona#Etihad#Football Insider#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Man City eyeing up Antoine Griezmann as Harry Kane alternative

Manchester City are looking at Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann as a possible alternative to Harry Kane, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. Griezmann joined Barcelona for a nine-figure sum back in 2019 from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. Since then, he has shown flashes of brilliance, but has fallen well short of living up to his price tag, scoring 35 goals in 99 appearances in all competitions.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham's new director of football Fabio Paratici reiterates chairman Daniel Levy's stance that Harry Kane is NOT for sale despite the striker's request to leave this summer amid interest from Man City

New Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has vowed to keep Harry Kane at the club, despite the England captain's request to leave this summer. Premier League champions Manchester City have had a £100million bid rejected for Kane, 27, with Spurs keen to hang on to their homegrown star even after his bombshell announcement in May.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Fabio Paratici wants to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

In an interview with Sky Sports over the weekend, new Tottenham Hotspur Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici has said that he wants to keep Harry Kane at the club next season and is looking forward to seeing him play for Spurs. This comes after Manchester City had a £100m bid, which reportedly included 1-2 players in part exchange and escalators, rejected by Spurs earlier in the window.
UEFAYardbarker

Man City Star Provides Major Injury Update Suffered On Euro 2020 Duty

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Roberto Mancini's side in the quarter-finals of the European Championships. There were concerns surrounding the midfielder's availability ahead of the clash as he sat with an ice pack on his ankle after limping off during the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16 last week.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs hero Sheringham can see Kane leaving for Man City

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham is convinced Harry Kane will leave this summer. With Kane having now wrapped up his time with England at Euro 2020, speculation will continue to build over his future, and former Spurs striker Sheringham has tipped him to move on soon. "I'd be very surprised...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho is the MOST talked about England player on Twitter during Euro 2020 amid transfer to Manchester United... but who comes out highest out of captain Harry Kane and star man Raheem Sterling?

Jadon Sancho has emerged as the most talked about England player during Euro 2020, heightened by his £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United. The winger, who has only started once in the tournament for Gareth Southgate's side so far - in the quarter-final win against Ukraine - has had more than 40,000 tweets mention his name, amid a 290 per cent increase since the first game against Croatia.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane's Drop in Market Value Alerts Man City and Man Utd

Manchester United and Manchester City have been put on high alert following a massive drop in Harry Kane's market value. Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer in search of silverware, and has been linked with moves to United, City, and Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy