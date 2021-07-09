Man City Suffer Blow In Harry Kane Pursuit As Man United Take 'Pole Position' For Tottenham Star

The 28 year-old Tottenham and England forward has established himself as Manchester City's primary target for the striker position, to replace Sergio Aguero this summer after the Argentine joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer in June.

But after Etihad officials saw an opening offer of £100 million rejected by the tough-negotiating Daniel Levy last month, there have been some doubts among fans over the feasibility of getting a deal over the line before the start of the new season.

Even worse so for Manchester City, the latest emerging information is that they no longer lead the race for the player, and that Premier League and city rivals Manchester United are now being labelled as 'in pole position' for the striker.

This is according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claim that following 'behind-the-scenes developments', Manchester United are now in 'pole position' to sign Tottenham's prized asset.

Similar to Manchester City, the Old Trafford club are described as 'pushing hard' for the signing of Harry Kane, and are 'willing to spend big' in order to get him and link the player with fellow England teammates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Confusingly however, Football Insider report that Tottenham have asked Manchester United for £100 million as a cash sum, plus two first-team players in part-exchange for Harry Kane - which is a contrasting stance when it was reported by reliable sources around Manchester City that Tottenham had no interest in up to seven players from the Premier League champions.

While the latest story may seem far-fetched to many given Manchester United's recent outlay on Jadon Sancho, who reportedly made a move to back to England for over £75 million, Manchester City will need to increase their opening offer on finances should they wish to sign the Tottenham star.

City Xtra understand that there is a firm determination at Manchester City to return with a second and improved bid for Harry Kane after the European Championships, however their pursuit of Jack Grealish would be dependent on sales should both players sign for the Etihad club in the coming months.

England take on Italy in the final of the European Championships on Sunday night, and there is a feeling several quarters that negotiations and various talks involving Gareth Southgate's star men will begin shortly after the conclusion of the tournament.

