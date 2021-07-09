Josephine & Billies is The First Cannabis Speakeasy By and For Women of Color
During the prohibition ban of the 1920s and 30s, tea pads were speakeasy-style spaces where people of color—the Black community, in particular—could gather away from the perils of prohibition. As the United States launched an aggressive campaign against cannabis, which disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities for decades to come, tea pads ensured an exclusive arena of safety and security.www.byrdie.com
