Josephine & Billies is The First Cannabis Speakeasy By and For Women of Color

In April, the Centers for Disease Control declared that racism is a serious public health threat. The inequities of systemic racism have contributed to disparities in housing, education, family wealth, and employment. These issues are critical elements of the health inequities that put communities of color at additional risk for poor health outcomes. Women of color need evidence-based resources that will help change those poor outcomes – but how do they find them? We are not qualified to speak to every health issue a woman of color might face. However, we can offer support and information to women of color who are facing infertility.