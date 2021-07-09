Cancel
Exira Lions Club — Back Again

The Exira Lions Club, like all of us, had to change things during the pandemic. We shut down and waited to see what was happening in March, April and May of 2019! Then in June a group of Lions approached our leadership and said, “we need to do something” … and so we began.

