Efficient genetic engineering platform established in methylotrophic yeast

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii), a model methylotrophic yeast, can easily achieve high density fermentation, and thus is considered as a promising chassis cell for efficient methanol biotransformation. However, inefficient gene editing and a lack of synthetic biology tools hinder its metabolic engineering toward industrial application. Recently, a research group...

