Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Evolution in real time

By University of Konstanz
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does unicellular life transition to multicellular life? The research team of Professor Lutz Becks at the Limnological Institute of the University of Konstanz has taken a major step forward in explaining this very complex process. They were able to demonstrate—in collaboration with a colleague from the Alfred Wegner Institute (AWI)—that the unicellular green algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, over only 500 generations, develops mutations that provide the first step towards multicellular life. This experimentally confirmed a theory on the origin of multicellular life, which says that the evolution of cell groups and the subsequent steps towards multicellularity can only take place when cell groups are both better at reproduction and more likely to survive than single cells. These findings have been published in the current edition of Nature Communications.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Cell Research#Reproduction#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Sciencearxiv.org

Parton evolution time dependent transverse asymmetry in peripheral Pb-Pb and p-Pb collisions at 5.02 TeV

We use A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model to simulate the parton evolution time dependent transverse asymmetry in peripheral Pb-Pb (b=14-15 fm) and p-Pb (b=0-1 fm) collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}$= 5.02 TeV, respectively. The simulated results have shown that the initial asymmetry both of spatial and momentum are dependence on collision system, and the final asymmetry are independence on collision system, as a result of collision system expansion in the non-equilibrium dynamic. By the evolution time step, we extract the response coefficients from quantities between final asymmetry and time dependent transverse asymmetry. Such asymmetry response coefficients are strongly dependence on collision system. The evolution time dependent transverse asymmetry indicated that it provides a possible observation for studying the fluctuating droplet properties of Quark-Gluon Plasma (QGP), which is may produce in heavy ion collisions.
ScienceNature.com

Massive DNA ‘Borg’ structures perplex scientists

Researchers say they have discovered unique and exciting DNA strands in the mud — others aren’t sure of their novelty. Amber Dance is a science journalist in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Borg have landed — or, at least, researchers have...
Healthstudyfinds.org

Microchip can measure stress hormones in real-time from drop of blood

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A groundbreaking microchip that can measure stress hormones in real-time from a drop of blood has been developed. Researchers believe the innovation could drastically change the daily health of people without the need for cumbersome laboratory set-ups. Cortisol, and other stress hormones, regulate many aspects of...
SocietyHarvard Health

The evolution of bigotry

James H. Sidanius devoted much of his career to the pursuit of one question: Why are societies always hierarchical, with some groups at the top and others at the bottom?. The John Lindsley Professor of Psychology in memory of William James and of African and African American Studies, who died June 29 at age 75, knew from a young age how inequality and oppression functioned in his own society. He got involved in Civil Rights, Black liberation, and anti-war activism as a teenager in New York City, and saw that legislative efforts to win rights for Black people did not erase their marginal status in everyday life.
EngineeringTechCrunch

Stumble-proof robot adapts to challenging terrain in real time

Although robotic movement can be versatile and exact, and robots can “learn” to climb steps, cross broken terrain and so on, these behaviors are more like individual trained skills that the robot switches between. Although robots like Spot famously can spring back from being pushed or kicked, the system is really just working to correct a physical anomaly while pursuing an unchanged policy of walking. There are some adaptive movement models, but some are very specific (for instance this one based on real insect movements) and others take long enough to work that the robot will certainly have fallen by the time they take effect.
WildlifePhys.org

Unique pigments in photosynthetic marine bacterium reveal how it lives in low light

A high-resolution structural analysis by RIKEN biochemists of photosystem I, which contains chlorophyll d and pheophytin a, the light-absorbing pigments found in a marine bacterium, could help scientists discover how the microbe survives in the low-energy light conditions of the deep sea. In photosynthesis, plants, algae and some bacteria harness...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Warpips is a real-time tactics delight

Warpips belongs to a class of games that I buy because they remind me of Advance Wars - visually at least. In truth, Warpips is not Advance Wars, and it's not trying to be, and that's fine because the thing it is trying to be is pretty excellent anyway. I...
ScienceNature.com

Real-time optimal quantum control of mechanical motion at room temperature

The ability to accurately control the dynamics of physical systems by measurement and feedback is a pillar of modern engineering1. Today, the increasing demand for applied quantum technologies requires adaptation of this level of control to individual quantum systems2,3. Achieving this in an optimal way is a challenging task that relies on both quantum-limited measurements and specifically tailored algorithms for state estimation and feedback4. Successful implementations thus far include experiments on the level of optical and atomic systems5,6,7. Here we demonstrate real-time optimal control of the quantum trajectory8 of an optically trapped nanoparticle. We combine confocal position sensing close to the Heisenberg limit with optimal state estimation via Kalman filtering to track the particle motion in phase space in real time with a position uncertainty of 1.3 times the zero-point fluctuation. Optimal feedback allows us to stabilize the quantum harmonic oscillator to a mean occupation of 0.56 ± 0.02 quanta, realizing quantum ground-state cooling from room temperature. Our work establishes quantum Kalman filtering as a method to achieve quantum control of mechanical motion, with potential implications for sensing on all scales. In combination with levitation, this paves the way to full-scale control over the wavepacket dynamics of solid-state macroscopic quantum objects in linear and nonlinear systems.
Scienceyourbasin.com

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
Sciencearxiv.org

Time evolution of an infinite projected entangled pair state: a neighborhood tensor update

The simple update (SU) and full update (FU) are the two paradigmatic time evolution algorithms for a tensor network known as the infinite projected entangled pair state (iPEPS). They differ by an error measure that is either, respectively, local or takes into account full infinite tensor environment. In this paper we test an intermediate neighborhood tensor update (NTU) accounting for the nearest neighbor environment. This small environment can be contracted exactly in a parallelizable way. It provides an error measure that is Hermitian and non-negative down to machine precision. In the 2D quantum Ising model NTU is shown to yield stable unitary time evolution following a sudden quench. It also yields accurate thermal states despite correlation lengths that reach up to 20 lattice sites. The latter simulations were performed with a manifestly Hermitian purification of a thermal state. Both were performed with reduced tensors that do not include physical (and ancilla) indices. This modification naturally leads to two other schemes: a local SVD update (SVDU) and a full tensor update (FTU) being a variant of FU.
ScienceEurekAlert

From genes to memes: Algorithm may help scientists demystify complex networks

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- From biochemical reactions that produce cancers, to the latest memes virally spreading across social media, simple actions can generate complex behaviors. For researchers trying to understand these emergent behaviors, however, the complexity can tax current computational methods. Now, a team of researchers has developed a new...
SciencePhys.org

Examining mRNA transcription difficulties

The corona pandemic has ensured that the term "mRNA" is now also known to a large public beyond laboratories and lecture halls. However, the molecule is much more than an important component of a successful vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "mRNAs are a central component of all living things on our planet. Without them life as we know it would not function," says Elmar Wolf.
CancerPhys.org

Thinking without a brain: Studies in brainless slime molds reveal that they use physical cues to decide where to grow

If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers use laser 'tweezers' to study structure and dynamics of chromatin

Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell's nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. Its basic organization level is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."
ScienceScience Now

An ancestral recombination graph of human, Neanderthal, and Denisovan genomes

Many humans carry genes from Neanderthals, a legacy of past admixture. Existing methods detect this archaic hominin ancestry within human genomes using patterns of linkage disequilibrium or direct comparison to Neanderthal genomes. Each of these methods is limited in sensitivity and scalability. We describe a new ancestral recombination graph inference algorithm that scales to large genome-wide datasets and demonstrate its accuracy on real and simulated data. We then generate a genome-wide ancestral recombination graph including human and archaic hominin genomes. From this, we generate a map within human genomes of archaic ancestry and of genomic regions not shared with archaic hominins either by admixture or incomplete lineage sorting. We find that only 1.5 to 7% of the modern human genome is uniquely human. We also find evidence of multiple bursts of adaptive changes specific to modern humans within the past 600,000 years involving genes related to brain development and function.

Comments / 0

Community Policy