Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The evolution of the giant panda's temporomandibular joint and premolar teeth enabled adaptation to bamboo diet

By University of Turku
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the giant panda is in practice a herbivore, its masticatory system functions differently from the other herbivores. Through the processes of natural selection, the giant panda's dietary preference has strongly impacted the evolution of its teeth and jaws. Researchers from the Institute of Dentistry at the University of Turku and the Biodiversity unit of the University of Turku together with researchers from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda (CCRCGP) have been the first in the world to solve the mystery of how the giant panda's special stomatognathic system functions.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Pandas#Evolution#Biodiversity#Ccrcgp#Stomatognathic#Giant Panda#Scientific Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Tyla

Giant Pandas Are No Longer An Endangered Species

Giant pandas are no longer an endangered species, experts in China have revealed this week. The number of the animals in the wild now stands at 1,800, thanks to long term conservation projects and initiatives. Cui Shuhong, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's Department of Nature and Ecology...
AnimalsPosted by
PennLive.com

Giant pandas are off the endangered list, reclassified as vulnerable

It’s a testament to the success of a half-century of wildlife conservation efforts — giant pandas are no longer endangered, Chinese officials have said. According to a report by CNN, after decades of work to save the creatures helped drive their population in the wild up to 1,800, the species will be reclassified as “vulnerable.” The announcement was made by Cui Shuhong, director of the Department of Natural Ecological Protection of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, at a press conference on Wednesday.
AnimalsPosted by
Fatherly

Finally, Some Good News! Giant Pandas Aren’t Endangered Anymore

All of us are in serious need of some good news. A little pickup to say that maybe the world isn’t in crisis mode over everything. Finally, we’re seeing a big win for people who have been working hard to preserve the pandas. New reports say that Giant Pandas are no longer listed as “endangered.” Here’s what you need to know.
WildlifePhys.org

Unique pigments in photosynthetic marine bacterium reveal how it lives in low light

A high-resolution structural analysis by RIKEN biochemists of photosystem I, which contains chlorophyll d and pheophytin a, the light-absorbing pigments found in a marine bacterium, could help scientists discover how the microbe survives in the low-energy light conditions of the deep sea. In photosynthesis, plants, algae and some bacteria harness...
WildlifeEurekAlert

How a butterfly tree becomes a web

SMBE journals (Molecular Biology and Evolution and Genome Biology and Evolution) Evolution is often portrayed as a tree, with new species branching off from existing lineages, never again to meet. The truth however is often much messier. In the case of adaptive radiation, in which species diversify rapidly to fill different ecological niches, it can be difficult to resolve relationships, and the phylogeny (i.e. evolutionary tree) may look more like a bush than a tree. This is because lineages may continue to interbreed as new species are established, and/or they may diverge and then re-hybridize, resulting in genetically mixed populations (known as admixture). Even after species diverge, the introduction of genes from one species to another (known as introgression) can occur. All of this results in a network of related species, rather than a simple tree. The extent to which these processes occur and their evolutionary and genomic impacts are not well understood, partially due to the "tree-like" assumptions of the models that are used to construct phylogenies. In a new study in Genome Biology and Evolution titled "Rampant genome-wide admixture across the Heliconius radiation," Krzysztof Kozak of the University of Cambridge and colleagues demonstrate the key role that interspecific gene flow played in the continent-wide adaptive radiation of the Heliconius butterflies. This study adds to the rich literature on Heliconius, a genus that provided some of the earliest evidence for the theory of evolution thanks to their distinctive wing patterns and colors, which help warn predators of their toxic nature.
Wildlifeearth.com

Is “grandmothering” in killer whales a stable evolutionary strategy?

Whereas most animal species breed throughout their lives, humans and a few species of whales experience menopause. This is a time when the older females no longer reproduce but rather invest their energy and knowledge in helping their offspring and grand-offspring to survive. Scientists have long puzzled over why menopause...
WildlifePhys.org

Chloroplast acquisition without gene transfer in photosynthetic sea slugs

Plants, algae and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis, which is the process of transforming sunlight energy into sugar. Animals are generally unable to use this process to acquire energy, but there are a few known exceptions to this. Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. This process is called 'kleptoplasty', and it has attracted much attention due to its amazing uniqueness in making animals photosynthetic for over 50 years.
WildlifePhys.org

Fossil rodent teeth add North American twist to Caribbean mammals' origin story

Two fossil teeth from a distant relative of North American gophers have scientists rethinking how some mammals reached the Caribbean Islands. The teeth, excavated in northwest Puerto Rico, belong to a previously unknown rodent genus and species, now named Caribeomys merzeraudi. About the size of a mouse, C. merzeraudi is the Caribbean's smallest known rodent and one of the region's oldest, dating back about 29 million years.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

As little as 1.5% of our genome is 'uniquely human'

Less than 10% of your genome is unique to modern humans, with the rest being shared with ancient human relatives such as Neanderthals, according to a new study. The study researchers also found that the portion of DNA that's unique to modern humans is enriched for genes involved with brain development and brain function. This finding suggests that genes for brain development and function are what really set us apart, genetically, from our ancestors.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds That a Maximum of Only 7% of the Human Genome is Truly Unique

We often believe that the modern human is unique in all ways, but a new study published in the journal Science Advances finds that such a statement is far from the truth. Instead, most of the genes that can be found in our species are present in Neanderthals, Denisovans, as well as in other ancestors.
WildlifeSFGate

Rare, ghostly glass octopus photographed on recent Pacific Ocean expedition

This article, Rare, ghostly glass octopus photographed on recent Pacific Ocean expedition, originally appeared on CNET.com. Over the last month, a team of researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute has been exploring the depths of the Pacific Ocean, close to the remote and mostly uninhabited Phoenix Islands, east of Kiribati. The Institute's ocean adventures routinely uncover some of the great wonders of the deep ocean, like coral reefs as tall as the Empire State Building and this 34-day expedition was no different.
AnimalsABC7 Chicago

Giant pandas are no longer endangered, thanks to conservation efforts, China says

Giant pandas are no longer endangered, Chinese officials have said, after decades of work to save the creatures helped drive their population in the wild up to 1,800. The species will be re-classified as vulnerable, Cui Shuhong, director of the Department of Natural Ecological Protection of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers use laser 'tweezers' to study structure and dynamics of chromatin

Each one of the cells in our body contains DNA, which provides the instructions required for our development and function. Astoundingly, a total of two meters of DNA is packaged in each cell's nucleus, just tens of microns in size, a feat accomplished by packaging the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin. Its basic organization level is provided by wrapping the DNA around proteins called histones in a spool-like structure that resembles "beads on a string." Then, more complex structures called chromatosomes are formed with the help of a special histone, known as a "linker histone," which connects the "strings."
WildlifePhys.org

2,000-year-old mystery of a havoc-wreaking worm

Humans have known for over 2,000 years that shipworms, a worm-like mollusk, are responsible for damage to wooden boats, docks, dikes and piers. Yet new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst published in Frontiers in Microbiology reveals that we still don't know the most basic thing about them: how they eat.
CancerPhys.org

Quantum physics helps destroy cancer cells

Cancer cell death is triggered within three days when X-rays are focused on tumor tissue containing iodine-carrying nanoparticles. The iodine releases electrons that break the tumor's DNA, leading to cell death. The findings, by scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan and the US, were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy