Real Estate Finance Association to host 33rd Annual REFA Gala: Tuesday, October 26th

Boston, MA On June 15th, REFA hosted Fundamentals Webinar on Equity 101. Martha Nay, senior director, capital markets, JLL moderated the program with Andrew Gray, director, capital markets, JLL. They presented on the basics of equity, including common equity, preferred equity, mezzanine debt, general underwriting of a deal, and how to calculate “JV Waterfall Math.” Attendees learned about waterfall and promote structure, various equity types (common, preferred, mezzanine), how control provisions differ between equity types, and who provides equity within the real estate market.nerej.com
