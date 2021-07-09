Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah's Traeger Grills lights a fire under public stock offering effort

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraeger CEO Jeremy Andrus is photographed at Traeger Grills in Sugar House on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. The company filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2021, marking the first step toward a public stock offering. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah outdoor cookery giant Traeger Grills filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, marking the first step toward a public stock offering.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Oregon State
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Public Markets#Sec#Byu#Harvard Business School#Ipo#Nasdaq#Solamere Capital#Trilantic North America#Sugar House#Traegers Andrus#The Deseret News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy