Common breeding birds are doing better in the Netherlands than in Europe

By Leiden University
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn average, Dutch breeding birds have become more numerous in the period 1980-2010. The common species have even done better than birds in other European countries. Farmland birds are an exception: they declined sharply both in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe. Dat blijkt uit onderzoek van de stichting Centrum...

phys.org

Economyaithority.com

BigCommerce Expands Into The Netherlands, France And Italy For Localised Ecommerce Experiences To Help Merchants Build, Run And Grow A Better Online Business

With 74% of European consumers planning to continue online shopping habits as lockdowns lift, BigCommerce will offer language, payment and content support to help local merchants compete in this increasingly digital-first economy. BigCommerce a leading global Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced it has extended its...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Deadly flooding, heatwaves in Europe, highlight urgency of climate action

Heavy rainfall that has triggered deadly and catastrophic flooding in several western European countries, is just the latest indicator that all nations need to do more to hold back climate change-induced disasters, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday. The agency said that countries including Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and...
Environmentinews.co.uk

What caused flooding in Europe? Experts on the causes of the floods in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

At least 120 people are dead and more than 1,000 people are missing after towns and villages across Western Europe were engulfed by the worst flood in decades. Rainfall records were smashed across Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, with some areas drenched by almost 150 litres of rainwater per square metre in under 48 hours. Rivers across the region burst their banks spectacularly, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Experts fear Germany’s deadly floods are a glimpse into climate future

Climate change is making extreme rainfall more common, scientists say. Germany and Belgium, as well as parts of the Netherlands and Luxembourg, are grappling with devastating floods from intense rainfall over the past several days. More than 125 were confirmed dead as of Friday. While scientists are still piecing together...
AnimalsPhys.org

How a butterfly tree becomes a web

Evolution is often portrayed as a tree, with new species branching off from existing lineages, never again to meet. The truth however is often much messier. In the case of adaptive radiation, in which species diversify rapidly to fill different ecological niches, it can be difficult to resolve relationships, and the phylogeny (i.e. evolutionary tree) may look more like a bush than a tree. This is because lineages may continue to interbreed as new species are established, and/or they may diverge and then re-hybridize, resulting in genetically mixed populations (known as admixture). Even after species diverge, the introduction of genes from one species to another (known as introgression) can occur. All of this results in a network of related species, rather than a simple tree. The extent to which these processes occur and their evolutionary and genomic impacts are not well understood, partially due to the 'tree-like' assumptions of the models that are used to construct phylogenies.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Netherlands reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) has confirmed yet another introduction of bird flu in Dutch poultry. It concerns highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza at a bird pasture with poultry and water fowl in Vleuten. To prevent the virus from spreading, the 56 infected animals in the pasture were culled by the...
CoronavirusSanta Fe Reporter

For the Birds

In early June, China reported a 41-year-old man had been infected with H10N3—a type of avian influenza—marking the first case of human infection from that particular strain. I will admit the news passed me by as I, like so many others, remained focused on the continued repercussions of another zoonotic...
AnimalsPhys.org

Camera trap images reveal haven for rare primates and other wildlife

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Nigeria Program released a series of camera trap images from Nigeria's Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary revealing an array of primates and other wildlife that live in this 100 square kilometer (38.6 square mile) protected area that is smaller than the city of Paris. The images show...
AnimalsPhys.org

Injured baby elephant abandoned by rogue Chinese herd saved

A heavily injured baby elephant left behind by a migrating wild herd in southwest China has been rescued, state media reported Tuesday, the latest twist in a chaotic odyssey. The herd of Asian elephants has spent months roaming across Yunnan province, travelling more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
ScienceNature.com

Massive DNA ‘Borg’ structures perplex scientists

Researchers say they have discovered unique and exciting DNA strands in the mud — others aren’t sure of their novelty. Amber Dance is a science journalist in Los Angeles, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Borg have landed — or, at least, researchers have...
TechnologyPhys.org

Dutch queen and robot open 3D-printed bridge in Amsterdam

Dutch Queen Maxima teamed up with a small robot Thursday to unveil a steel 3D-printed pedestrian bridge over a canal in the heart of Amsterdam's red light district. Maxima pushed a green button that set the robot's arm in motion to cut a ribbon across the bridge with a pair of scissors.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Using magnetotactic bacteria in oncology

Kamil Gareev, Associate Professor at ETU "LETI," justified the prospects of using magnetotactic bacteria to treat malignant tumors. LETI researchers identified the main properties of magnetotactic bacteria and described the possibilities of their application in medicine. The results obtained will help create theranostic agents in neurooncology and cardioprotection. The results of the joint study with colleagues from St. Petersburg State University, RAS Institute of Cytology, and RAS Institute of Biotechnology were published as an overview article in the journal Magnetochemistry.
ScienceNature.com

When two are better than one

A clever experimental design in bacteria with engineered obligate mutualisms shows that interdependency can allow pairs of bacteria to survive in environments that are uninhabitable by the individual strains. In fig gardens, trees and wasps have been locked in a delicate, 90-million-year-old eco-evolutionary dance1. Fig wasps use the fruit of...
SciencePhys.org

The shifting dynamics of temperate marine ecosystems

At Shikine Island, Japan, kelp forests and abalone fisheries were once common, but over the last twenty years they have disappeared. Now, researchers from Japan have discovered that these temperate coastal marine ecosystems are becoming more 'simple', losing biodiversity, complexity and their esthetic values. In a study published this month,...
IndustryNature.com

A global dataset of inland fisheries expert knowledge

Inland fisheries and their freshwater habitats face intensifying effects from multiple natural and anthropogenic pressures. Fish harvest and biodiversity data remain largely disparate and severely deficient in many areas, which makes assessing and managing inland fisheries difficult. Expert knowledge is increasingly used to improve and inform biological or vulnerability assessments, especially in data-poor areas. Integrating expert knowledge on the distribution, intensity, and relative influence of human activities can guide natural resource management strategies and institutional resource allocation and prioritization. This paper introduces a dataset summarizing the expert-perceived state of inland fisheries at the basin (fishery) level. An electronic survey distributed to professional networks (June-September 2020) captured expert perceptions (n = 536) of threats, successes, and adaptive capacity to fisheries across 93 hydrological basins, 79 countries, and all major freshwater habitat types. This dataset can be used to address research questions with conservation relevance, including: demographic influences on perceptions of threat, adaptive capacities for climate change, external factors driving multi-stressor interactions, and geospatial threat assessments.
Environmentiucn.org

IUCN urges countries to protect World Heritage to achieve ambitions for halting biodiversity loss

The World Heritage Committee will discuss over the next two weeks IUCN’s advice on 95 natural World Heritage sites facing threats and eight sites proposed for inscription. In parallel, the Committee will consider advice on broader issues affecting the conservation of World Heritage sites. This includes the global threats of climate change and rapid decline of biodiversity, which have been the focus of debates under the auspices of the Convention on Biological Diversity to define new objectives for biodiversity conservation for the post-2020 period.

