(2020 QB Rank - No.16, 20.8 FPts/G) Since 2016, the year I started doing the NFC North Outlooks, this is the first time a name other than Matt Stafford is in this section. Say what you will about his inability to get the team a playoff victory, but during his time in the Motor City he played with guts and heart week in and week out, and even had a few dominant fantasy seasons. With Stafford given an opportunity to restart in LA, perennial punching bag Jared Goff steps in to lead the moribund Lions in 2021.