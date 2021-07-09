Kentland Public Library

KPL/ Magic Show: Come join us on Wed. July 21, at the Library for a magical way to end our Summer Reading Program. Magician Daniel Lusk will be bringing his “Magic Tales Show” to the library. The afternoon will be filled with interactive comedy routines, puppets, music, card tricks and special effects. You don’t have to travel to Orlando to experience the magic kingdom when KPL is right down the street and best of all, it’s free! Open to all ages. Remember to turn in your Summer Reading log in order to have your name put in for the Summer Reading drawing.