Reebok has unveiled a new line of movie-themed sneakers based on Steven Spielberg’s classic 1993 film Jurassic Park. These sneakers have been 65 million years in the making!. Reebok has teamed up with InGen, and they have taken some of their popular sneakers and given them a Jurassic Park makeover. I’ve included a couple of videos for you to watch that show off the shoes that will be made available.