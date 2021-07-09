Spiegel Associates arranges $11.9 million for Cambridge condo construction

Cambridge, MA Sidney Spiegel of Spiegel Associates has arranged an acquisition and construction loan for 18 units at 1043-1069 Cambridge St. Upon completion, the property will consist of a single, four-story building with a ground floor commercial unit and above-grade parking for 13 vehicles. The property will consist of three inclusionary units and 15 market rate units in studio to three-bedroom styles. The property was financed by a major regional bank that saw the value of the development to the local housing market.