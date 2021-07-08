Cancel
Income Tax

One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

WMAZ
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — You could soon have a couple of hundred extra dollars in your bank account thanks to the Advance Child Tax Credit. The IRS will make the first payment to parents on July 15. Most families will get the money through direct deposit. A mailed check is the second form of payment.

www.13wmaz.com

