Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India: Zika cases reported in Kerala state

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government of Kerala reported today on the situation of Zika virus in the state. According to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 14 cases have been confirmed. An emergency meeting was convened under the chairmanship of NK Kuttappan. It was decided to strengthen the monitoring activities by including various private hospitals in the district.

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microcephaly#Birth Defects#The Government Of Kerala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Plague in DRC: 1st cases reported in Fataki health zone in a decade

Since the beginning of the year, Ituri province in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported a total of 117 suspected cases of bubonic and pulmonary plague and 13 deaths (case fatality rate (CFR): 11.1%) from 8 health zones. In Fataki health zone in the province, where plague...
Public HealthArkansas Online

State adds 1,342 new covid cases, reports surge in vaccinations

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,342 — the second-highest daily increase since February. The number of virus patients in the state's hospitals rose by double digits for the 11th consecutive day. The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Typhoid: DRC reports 700K suspect cases in first half of 2021

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 716,494 suspected cases of typhoid fever, including 198 deaths, were recorded in selected health zones of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Of the 204 tests performed (191 blood cultures and 13 fecal cultures), 1 test was positive. In 2020, a total of 715,920...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

H5N6 avian influenza case reported in Sichuan Province, China

Hong Kong health officials report monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in Sichuan Province on the Mainland. The case involves a 55-year-old man living in Bazhong City in Sichuan Province. He developed symptoms on June 30 and was admitted to hospital for treatment on July 4. The patient is in critical condition. The patient had contact with live domestic poultry before the onset of symptoms.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida leads U.S. in COVID cases amid Delta-driven surge

Florida now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with its biggest spike since last summer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Driving the surge: Hospitalizations and deaths are rising among the unvaccinated, while the small number of infected but vaccinated people are not getting seriously ill.The big picture: Infections nationwide have tripled over the past three weeks, with about one in five new cases coming from Florida.Statewide, new cases nearly doubled in the past week.In Polk County, cases more than doubled from last week and hospitalizations doubled since 4th of July weekend, per the Lakeland Ledger.Point of intrigue: Most of Florida's new cases are driven by the more infectious Delta variant, epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu told WFLA.Dr. David Dowdy with Johns Hopkins Hospitals drove home to. the outlet that vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant. The bottom line: This is all proof the vaccines work.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Germany: Legionnaires’ disease sickens five, kills 2 in Heilbronn

In Heilbronn District, in northern Baden-Württemberg, Germany, it is reported that five men and women have contracted Legionnaires’ disease and two have died. The patients came from Obersulm, Ellhofen, Weinsberg and Löwenstein, health officials announced. Most of them are middle-aged and older men. The two deceased men had a previous illness and were 49 and 81 years old.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora cases (domestic) top 200 this summer in the US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 202 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past few weeks, bringing the total this summer to 208 laboratory-confirmed cases in people who had no history of international travel. At least 21 people required hospitalization for their illness. The cases have been...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Brazil: Southern Bahia experiencing malaria outbreak

In Southern Bahia state, particularly in the municipality of Itabela, malaria cases have been increasing since late April when the first case was discovered. To date, 53 positive cases of the disease have been registered, which has experts to designate that the region is experiencing an outbreak of malaria. “We...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy