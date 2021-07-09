Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Crintell Technologies Disrupts the HR Technology industry by introducing Automation and AI into a Recruiter's Workflow

By Ernest Hamilton
Tech Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether we like it or not, automation has been creeping into our lives for a while now, and the technological shift we are witnessing is unstoppable. There is hardly a single industry that remains resilient to the automating process, as it facilitates better productivity and efficiency. With the ever-growing amount of tasks and data to filter, traditional manpower is falling short and industries are leaning on modern technologies to speed up their operations. It is no different in the HR sector.

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Recruiting#Technology Industry#Workflow#Automation And Ai#The Personnel Department#Needless#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

IBM Data Science Professional Course Review

Launched in late 2020, the IBM Data Science course is one of the few data science courses released by IBM to help graduates and working professionals seeking to pivot and break into data science. Other courses from IBM include the IBM Data Analyst Professional course and IBM Data Engineering Professional course.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

How Automation And Best-Practices Methodologies Are Transforming The USPTO

While automation is not intelligence, the real value of automation, especially software automation comes from removing the bot from the human. The global pandemic has shown just how valuable automation has become for companies and governments alike to make sure that operations run smoothly, bottlenecks are avoided, and repetitive tasks can be taken away from humans to free them up for higher value tasks.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Human Resource analytics — Can we predict Employee Turnover with caret in R?

Test different machine learning algorithms on small-to-medium-enterprises (SMEs) while keeping an eye on algorithmic biases. People are the key factors for success to every organization — nothing else produces such a big value like skilled minds in the right time and place. This is why organizations all over the world make tremendous efforts to find and — maybe even more importantly — to maintain valuable talents. In a world of data, HR managers do not only rely on their gut feelings anymore when it comes to designing strategies to develop their own workforce of high-calibre minds: They make use of analytics to improve their HR practices and to make business success as well as employee satisfaction truly measurable.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NewgenONE: A digital transformation platform that simplifies complex business processes

Newgen Software unveiled comprehensive digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands. Newgen’s digital transformation platform, now known as NewgenONE, combines existing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The platform enables enterprises...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Developing a Conversational AI Program

Conversational AI technologies have evolved rapidly in the last decade, with chatbots, virtual agents, voice assistants and conversational user interfaces now part of our daily lives. This explosive transformation toward AI assistance hasn’t come from an individual technological innovation, but rather multiple innovations developed as an assistive layer between our lives and our digital services, whether we’re asking for directions, purchasing online or banking. In fact, IDC predicts global spend on AI will double from 2020 to 2024, growing to more than $110 billion, with retail banking expected to spend the most.
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Amazon HealthLake enables healthcare organizations to store, transform, and query health data in the cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations to ingest, store, query, and analyze their health data at scale. Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to understand and extract meaningful medical information from unstructured data, and then organizes, indexes,...
Softwareaithority.com

Gravity Software Adds Functionality, Expands In To Cloud ERP Market

Gravity Software® (Gravity), a cloud accounting software provider built on the Microsoft Power Platform, has recently expanded its core functionality extending themselves as a midsized enterprise resource planning solution. “Gravity has achieved incredible success by providing an affordable solution with advanced multi-entity accounting capabilities for small to midsized businesses. We...
Technologyaithority.com

SAIC Launches CloudScend to Accelerate Agencies’ Move to the Cloud

Science Applications International Corp.(SAIC) announced the launch of CloudScend, a cohesive solution of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes to help federal agencies plan for and accelerate the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and innovate further once they’re there. CloudScend leverages SAIC’s deep experience in helping...
Technologyaithority.com

ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of intelligent automation solutions and services at a time when companies are beginning to leverage these technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. The study results will be published...
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Model Based Enterprise Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Siemens, Autodesk, SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Model Based Enterprise Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Model Based Enterprise market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Model Based Enterprise Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: Model-based enterprise can be defined as a strategy which focuses on design clarification using 3D model-based definition during the manufacturing process. MBE includes all the information related to the product & manufacturing for improving the quality of the product & to reduce the cost with better efficiency. This eliminates the 2D conventional model which was being prepared on papers. Several applications of digital technologies in design and manufacturing, developing software capabilities, and increasing adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are the key factors that boost the growth of the market. Major Players in This Report Include, Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (GE) (United States), PTC, Inc. (United States), Dassault Systemes SE (France), Autodesk, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Aras Corporation (United States), Anark Corporation (United States)
Businessaithority.com

Sercompe Expands As-a-Service Offerings And Drives Business Growth With Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Leading managed service provider in Brazil builds on existing HPE partnership to drive competitive advantage for its cloud business and customers with HPE GreenLake. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

IBM and Nasscom Foundation skill 5,000 underserved youth

Jul. 16—BENGALURU — IBM Corp. in partnership with Nasscom Foundation has skilled about 5,000 underserved youth in data science and cloud computing, from Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi-NCR, and placed about 2,000 of them in jobs. As part of IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program, IBM and Nasscom Foundation worked with 23...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Automate GitHub Enterprise with IBM Cloud Functions

When you are the administrator of a GitHub repository, you can automate many of the tasks, including assigning issues, adding labels, opening pull requests, and moving issues through agile processes like Kanban. You can perform this automation on IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Functions, a serverless Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform that...
Businessaithority.com

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology. Specializations in the Google Cloud...
SoftwareTimes Union

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Adoption Swells as Enterprises Seek to Lower Costs Through Automation; IDP Market to Grow 55-65% in Next Year-Everest Group

IDP vendors are expected to offer more out-of-the-box, pre-trained IDP solutions to meet the demand for faster ROI and quicker deployment. The global market for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), estimated at US$700-750 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a rate of 55-65% over the next year, according to Everest Group. Cost impact is now the key driver for IDP adoption as enterprises seek to realize tangible benefits from the technology, closely followed by improving operational efficiency and productivity.
ComputersSeattle Times

Technology

Read our coverage of the technology sector in Seattle, the Puget Sound area and Northwest. We follow startups and venture capital in fields such as cloud services, on-demand markets, supercomputing, enterprise software, gaming and virtual reality. Topics include Uber, Zillow, Redfin, Avvo, Vive, Oculus, Tableau, Zillow, Expedia, Cray, T-Mobile, Valve, Inrix, and of course Microsoft and Amazon.
Worldsanantoniopost.com

Furukawa Electric launches industrial laser technology

Tokyo [Japan], July 16 (ANI): Japan's Furukawa Electric has been developing fiber technology. Based on its traditional technology, the company is now enhancing itself through a cutting edge technology in the field of energy, information, heat conduction, connection and storage. Furukawa is contributing to the infrastructure, car parts and electronics...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

NRG Systems Introduces Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Wind and Solar Measurement Systems

HINESBURG, Vt. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the launch of NRG Cloud, a platform for remotely monitoring the company's measurement solutions. In addition to improving users' access to their fleet of operational wind and solar resource systems, NRG Cloud features a suite of data management services to simplify data retrieval and streamline storage workflows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy