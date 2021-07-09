Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Stimulus update: Payments start next week; What to do if you don’t want monthly payment?

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next round of stimulus payments – this time in the form of monthly payments tied to the child tax credit – are set to start next week. Child tax credit payments are part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March. It provides $3,600 for each qualifying child under age 6 and $3,000 for each qualifying child over age 6 but under age 18. Half of the credit will be paid in monthly installments of $300 or $250 dollars per child. The remainder can be claimed when filing 221 tax returns.

www.al.com

Comments / 39

AL.com

AL.com

114K+
Followers
30K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Adjusted Gross Income#Child Tax Credit#The American Rescue Plan#Unenroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

New stimulus payments arrive today – here’s who gets paid and how much you can get

Today is the day for new stimulus payments. Around four months after the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation in March, which already gave us a third wave of $1,400 stimulus checks, here comes another round of payments. The IRS on Thursday will begin sending out stimulus checks tied to an expansion of the federal child tax credit, one of the many other features of the March legislation. The checks will give qualified families — an estimated 36 million of them — between $250 and $300 per eligible child. And that’s not all. Today’s Top Deal Score an amazing foldable 4K camera...
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

If You Did This in 2021, The IRS May Be Sending You More Money Soon

For some time, the government was offering assistance to help offset the financial burdens of the COVID pandemic. But with the pandemic waning, stimulus checks have come to an end, and with most people having already received their tax refunds for 2021, it feels like any extra IRS payments have dried up. The money hasn't stopped rolling in for everyone, however. Families have just started to receive child tax credits from the agency, and now the IRS has announced a new group of people who will be receiving additional refunds to this month. Read on to find out if you might be receiving more money from the IRS soon.
Flint, MInbc25news.com

IRS says it will issue another round of tax refunds this week

FLINT, Mich - The Internal Revenue Service announced today it will issue another round of refunds this week to nearly 4 million taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation received last year. According to the IRS, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which became law in March, excludes...
Income TaxCNET

Child tax credit payments start tomorrow. Track your money online with this tool

Over 36 million families will see the first of six child tax credit payments hit their accounts tomorrow. Even though the child tax credit isn't new, this year, eligible US families will get up to $300 a month per kid (calculate your total here) through December and more money during the 2022 tax season. Some parents will get up to $3,600 total. That's a big increase from the $2,000 limit in the past -- thanks to the most recent stimulus bill from March. So, how do parents track the advanced checks starting tomorrow? Will they be sent via direct deposit or mail this week? Will it work just like the stimulus checks? You can check your banking app, but there's another way, too.
Personal FinanceFast Company

You might get another IRS tax refund this week by direct deposit or next week by mail

If you’re among the millions of Americans who have been waiting patiently for one of those coveted unemployment-related tax refunds, this could be your week. The latest batch of the long-delayed payments is now being distributed, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday, and they should begin to hit bank accounts as early as today. According to an updated timeline provided by the IRS, checks being sent by direct deposit will have a payment date beginning July 14, while those being sent by mail will go out beginning July 16.
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: Direct deposits of up to $350 set to start Thursday

Direct deposits for the latest stimulus payments are set to start Thursday. Part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March, expansion of the existing child tax credits provides $3,600 for each qualifying child under age 6 and $3,000 for each qualifying child over age 6 but under age 18. Half of the credit will be paid in monthly installments of $300 or $250 dollars per child through December. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 tax returns.
Income TaxKGMI

Tax Refunds Coming this Week

WASHONGTON, DC – The IRS is issuing another round of refunds this week. Almost 4 million taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation last year will see refunds starting today via direct deposit, or by paper check starting Friday, July 16th. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded...
PoliticsKTLA.com

Golden State Stimulus checks: When will payments go out, who qualifies and how to check the amount

Millions of Californians will qualify for the second round of Golden State Stimulus checks, which will soon provide up to $1,100 for qualified individuals and families. The stimulus payments — dubbed Golden State Stimulus II — were approved under a $100-billion budget plan signed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom that aims to spur California’s economic recovery following a year of pandemic-related shutdowns.
Income TaxCNET

Tax refund delays, IRS TREAS 310 and how you can track your money, explained

The IRS is facing several obstacles this year, not the least of which were challenges brought on by the pandemic. On top of adjusting and correcting heaps of tax returns from last year, the tax agency has been disbursing stimulus checks, calculating other tax credits and refunding overpayment of taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation. A recent National Taxpayer Advocate report confirmed that some 35 million tax returns have yet to be processed.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Expect The Next Stimulus Check To Reach Your Accounts This Week

Only days are left before the IRS will be doing something unprecedented for the agency in the era after the pandemic stimulus checks. The agency overseeing taxes, beginning from 15th July, will start issuing a series of stimulus checks which will be direct deposits. It will also recur every month.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Child Tax Credit And Other Stimulus Payments Updates!

A lot of Americans are already facing a lot of problems regarding child tax credit. Other problems regarding stimulus payments have started appearing. This article is for those of you who are eligible for the 1st advance check but never received it. This article is also for those of you who received their checks but thought of themselves to be ineligible for the money.

Comments / 39

Community Policy