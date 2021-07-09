Stimulus update: Payments start next week; What to do if you don’t want monthly payment?
The next round of stimulus payments – this time in the form of monthly payments tied to the child tax credit – are set to start next week. Child tax credit payments are part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March. It provides $3,600 for each qualifying child under age 6 and $3,000 for each qualifying child over age 6 but under age 18. Half of the credit will be paid in monthly installments of $300 or $250 dollars per child. The remainder can be claimed when filing 221 tax returns.www.al.com
Comments / 39