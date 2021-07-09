Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1022 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Iron City, Westpoint and Cypress Inn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED