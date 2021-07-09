Corn Seed: Historical Relationships Suggest Rising Costs for 2022
By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. Seed costs for corn have trended up over time. Genetic improvements and biotechnology use in hybrids have led to higher yields, contributing to the general increases in seed prices and per acre seed costs. Seed costs also are positively associated with increases in expected revenue from corn production. As a result, per acre seed costs in the U.S. likely will increase in 2022.agfax.com
